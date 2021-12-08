World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $200.45

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.45, but opened at $208.21. World Acceptance shares last traded at $206.73, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

