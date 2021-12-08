Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.06

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 6622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.
TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
