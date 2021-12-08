Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.06

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 6622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

