QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 7.1% Higher

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.70. 9,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 436,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

