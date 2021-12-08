Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFS opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.