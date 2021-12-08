Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.25 and last traded at $127.50. 6,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 134,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Get Vicor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,383 shares of company stock worth $23,080,241. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.