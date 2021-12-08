-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.10. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 72.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 546.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 236,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

