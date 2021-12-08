Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

