NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.