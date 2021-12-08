$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

