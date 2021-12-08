Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Paula S. Petersen Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

