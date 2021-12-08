Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.