Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.50 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

