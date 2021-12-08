Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

