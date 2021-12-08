Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $131,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

