AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.08. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.