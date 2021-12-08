Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.