Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 4,633 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $177,675.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

