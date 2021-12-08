Zacks Investment Research Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

