RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of -0.43. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

