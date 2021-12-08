Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 8,178 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,553,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 158,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BKE opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.