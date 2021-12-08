Sciencast Management LP Makes New $308,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

