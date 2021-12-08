Sciencast Management LP Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.