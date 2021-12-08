Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

