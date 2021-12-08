Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

FIDU opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66.

