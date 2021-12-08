Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,133 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.