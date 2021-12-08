Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $5 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

