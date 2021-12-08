Eltek (ELTK) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eltek to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eltek and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Eltek’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eltek and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $36.71 million $2.61 million 12.97 Eltek Competitors $4.81 billion $125.82 million 10.17

Eltek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 5.29% 11.33% 4.98% Eltek Competitors -72.29% 12.72% 4.01%

Risk and Volatility

Eltek has a beta of -2.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eltek rivals beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

