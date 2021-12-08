2,374 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

