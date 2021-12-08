Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

