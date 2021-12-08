Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 172,300 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Kinross Gold worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 68.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

