-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

