Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $44.05

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.05, but opened at $45.61. Ducommun shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

