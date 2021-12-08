Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rose 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 675,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,784,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

