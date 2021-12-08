Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 31,272 shares changing hands.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
