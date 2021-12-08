Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 31,272 shares changing hands.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

