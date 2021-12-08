SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 392,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,050,051 shares.The stock last traded at $352.16 and had previously closed at $346.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

