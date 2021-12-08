$0.81 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE:DEN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.