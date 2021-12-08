STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAA opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.