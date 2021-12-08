Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,544 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

