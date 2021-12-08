Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.