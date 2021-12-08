Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

