Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

