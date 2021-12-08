Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

