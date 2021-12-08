BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin Sells 6,201 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

