BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin Sells 6,201 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00.
NYSE:BRP opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
