Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.