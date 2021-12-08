Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.