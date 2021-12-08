The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,115. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

