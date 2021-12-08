Head to Head Survey: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.82 Mesoblast $7.46 million 113.22 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -8.35

Black Diamond Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62% Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 446.93%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

