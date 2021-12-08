StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,659,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPO opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

