North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 68 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

