Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.